Two Mid-Michigan men were arrested on drug charges following a pursuit in Montcalm County.
The pursuit happened shortly before midnight on June 23.
Michigan State Police troopers were attempting to locate a male subject while following up on an investigation at a residence in Montcalm County when they observed two men with large amounts of cash and suspected methamphetamine inside a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.
Troopers contacted the men who then fled from the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, police said, adding the truck crashed into another vehicle on scene and side-swiped a patrol car while fleeing.
The truck fled eastbound on M-46 into Gratiot County where the driver lost control. The vehicle exited the roadway and cwnet into a ditch in Pine River, police said.
The truck then struck two patrol cars before becoming disabled, police said.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.
Police said they seized more than $4,000 in cash and about 50 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.
A 31-year-old Gratiot County man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of crack cocaine less than 25 grams, fleeing and eluding, and he had a probation violation warrant.
A 32-year-old Clare County man was arrested for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.
They were both lodged in the Montcalm County Jail.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
