Two mid-Michigan parents have been sentenced to prison time for the death of their 3-year-old child.
George and Destiny Bingaman were charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and two counts of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child.
Destiny Bingaman will serve at least 13 years in prison with credit for nearly three years already served. George Bingaman will serve at least 10 years in prison with credit for three years served.
Police responded to the family’s Mt. Morris Township home in 2018 after receiving reports the Bingaman’s daughter, Emma, was not breathing. Emma died of abuse and neglect, according to the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.