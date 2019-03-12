Two Mid-Michigan school districts are hiring school bus drivers, and both are offering signing bonuses.
Pinconning Area School District and Bay City Public Schools are looking for school bus drivers.
On the school district's Facebook page, Pinconning said it is offering their bus drivers a $250 bonus, and Bay City is offering a $500 signing bonus. Pinconning is also offering a $70 a month attendance bonus.
Bay City School District also offers paid training, competitive wages, paid time off, perfect attendance incentives and 401K retirement savings options.
To become a qualified candidate in Bay City you must enjoy working with children, have a safe driving record, and are able to pass DOT physical and drug testing requirements.
To apply for the position with Pinconning you can stop in to the administration office and complete an application at 605 W. Fifth St.
To apply for the Bay City position you can call 888-996-8586 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.