Two missing infants from Michigan were found safe in Toledo, Ohio after an Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning.
The alert was issued for 4-month-old Ah'Meya Mims and 1-year-old Ahmaree Bronner-Mims.
Police said they were with an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.
Before their disappearance, they were last seen on Thursday, Dec. 17 in Madison Heights traveling in a black sedan with Ohio or possibly Michigan plates.
Police said the suspect was armed with a .45 caliber handgun.
