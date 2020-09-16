A two-month-old Michigan baby died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services.
Dr. Khaldun announced the death at a press conference on Sept. 16.
Khaldun also said that the state is averaging under ten deaths per day which is down from earlier in the pandemic.
Dr. Khaldun said that studies are showing that children are less likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, but still can. Children can also pass on the virus to older populations who are more vulnerable to severe illness.
You can watch the Sept. 16 press conference here.
