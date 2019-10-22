More evidence that cougars are on the move in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has recently confirmed two trail camera photos of a cougar in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The trail cameras were about 14 miles apart, with one photo snapped in northern Delta County on Sept. 18th, and the other in southern Marquette County on Oct. 6th.
Overall, the DNR has verified 43 cougar reports since 2008, five of which were confirmed this year.
