Two more Michigan children have been diagnosed with the polio-like illness, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified by the CDC that the cases are involving children in Ottawa and Macomb counties.
The state’s first AFM case was confirmed Dec. 5 and involves a child in Wayne County.
A second case was confirmed in an Oakland County child on Dec. 12.
Five suspect cases of AFM in Michigan remain under investigation, while one case was ruled not to be AFM by the CDC.
The four confirmed AFM cases had onsets of illness between August and October.
The CDC had confirmed 165 cases of AFM in 36 states, mostly in children.
AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM.
The cause or trigger for AFM is not yet known.
