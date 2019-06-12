Two mosquito-borne viruses were found in mosquitoes in Saginaw County.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission was conducting routine mosquito-borne disease monitoring when West Nile Virus and Jamestown Canyon Virus were found in mosquitoes.
This is the first evidence this year of mosquito-borne viruses in the county, according to the abatement team.
The commission will continue to test mosquitoes until September for five viruses commonly found in Michigan mosquitoes.
According to the mosquito abatement commission, West Nile Virus has been found in Saginaw County every year since 2002.
The commission is reminding residents to take precautions again mosquitoes.
If you notice a crow or blue jay that has been dead for more than 24 hours, you’re asked to call the commission office at (989) 755-5751.
