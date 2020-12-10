Two women are working to prevent other children from suffering the abuse their children endured.
"This legislation will save children’s lives."
The State Senate voted to pass Wyatt's Law on Dec. 10. The bill now moves to the House.
The woman behind the bill, Erica Hammel, started Wyatt’s Law after her 4-month-old son was severely beaten by her ex-husband’s girlfriend back in 2013.
"It’s time to get this done. I started this six years ago," Hammel said.
She is feeling optimistic in Lansing.
She said this bill would create a database that convicted child abusers would have to register on. A law that would have prevented what happened to her son.
"He had bleeding behind his eyes she tore his gums. Broke his ribs. She beat the crap out of him,” Hammel said.
She said the woman, Rachel Edwards, who beat her son had already been convicted of hurting other children before meeting her son.
Hammel said her son suffered a massive brain bleed and will need care the rest of his life.
Hammel said she tried to find information on Edwards prior to the abuse, but she couldn't even though she had been convicted.
"I was so livid that I could not pull up this information,” she said. “Because after a while it was her, I found out from the police that she had been convicted twice before for child abuse.”
Christyne Kadlitz's child was also abused at the hands of Edwards before Wyatt wound up in the woman’s care.
"My heart sank because I tried so hard to have the court system understand what kind of person she was,” Kadlitz said. “Because I knew she was going to do it again.”
So now the two women are advocating and hoping they can finish out this year making Wyatt’s Law. And pushing it through the House and the governor's desk.
"She would’ve been in this data base when I was going through this divorce, and I would’ve been able to pull this out and show the court,” Hammel said. “And I could’ve prevented this from happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.