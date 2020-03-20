Two Michigan State University students have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
MSU’s communications department confirmed to TV5 that the Ingham County Health Department informed the university Thursday of two confirmed cases associated with MSU students.
Officials said the cases are not related to each other, and neither student is on campus at this time.
MSU provided no other details regarding the cases.
