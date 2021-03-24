Closed

Two Mt. Pleasant restaurants announced they were temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

The Green Spot made the announcement Wednesday, March 24. It said a staff member tested positive for the virus and the restaurant would be closed until Friday.

The Summit Smokehouse and Tap Room also made the announcement Wednesday. It said it was closing out of an abundance of caution due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

“We will be taking this time to test all staff, thoroughly sanitize the restaurant, and assess the severity of the situation. The safety of our staff and guests is paramount. Your patience and understanding during this time is very appreciated,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

