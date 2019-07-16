The Roscommon County Sheriff’s marine patrol responded to two near drowning incidents on Saturday on a local lake.
The first man was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being pulled from the lake at South State Park. He had spent a long period of time in the water and was rescued by friends.
Later another man was in about 60 feet of water near Flag Point. He had jumped from a pontoon and was trying to get back to it, but the boat drifted too far away.
The man panicked and stopped swimming, but deputies were able to pull him to safety before he went under the water.
Sheriff officials warned swimmers to take precautions against incidents like this, including keeping flotation devices readily accessible.
“Our area is blessed with an abundance of beautiful lakes and streams to enjoy, but proper safety measures should always be practiced,” stated Sheriff Edward Stern.
Stern warned that people should not jump into the water from a vessel that is not properly anchored, or when it is in deeper water.
Keeping track of everyone in the water is part of what saved the two men last weekend. In both cases nearby friends helped with the rescues and caught the attention of deputies patrolling nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.