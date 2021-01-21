The COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. has been identified in two more adult women living in Washtenaw County.
Both people were in close contact with the first person in Michigan to be diagnosed with COVID-19 variant.
All three individuals are associated with the University of Michigan.
The Washtenaw County Health Department and The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are announcing detection at the University of Michigan laboratory of the two additional variant cases. MDHHS announced the first case of the variant on Jan. 16, and there are a total of seven additional cases linked to that case.
It is not clear yet if the five other close contacts were infected with the COVID-19 variant. All eight individuals were told to isolate themselves.
There is no indication that B.1.1.7. affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been in the United States. It is believed that the variant is more contagious.
“Because this variant is more contagious, we have been expecting more B.1.1.7 cases following Michigan’s first case being identified on Saturday. Michiganders have followed the science and worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19, resulting in dramatic improvements in our case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates. Now we need to redouble our efforts by continuing to wear masks properly, socially distance, avoid crowds, washing hands frequently, and make plans to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is our turn,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS said.
The University of Michigan and the health departments are working closely together on strategies to prevent the spread of the virus.
“While not unexpected, this means being even more vigilant with the public health measures that are known to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Community Surveillance and Tracking Program offers convenient testing to all members of the University of Michigan community,” Preeti Malani, MD, chief health officer at the University of Michigan said.
