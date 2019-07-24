The city of Flint is set to get two new playgrounds through the Flint Kids Play Project this week.
Windiate Park and Bassett Park will receive a new playground for families to enjoy.
The first playground build kicks off Thursday, July 25, with more than 80 volunteers putting the final touches on Windiate Park.
After the park is completed, the community is invited to the ribbon cutting celebration at 12:30 p.m. with music, pizza, and lots of play.
Construction began last week, and children will be able to play immediately following the unveiling.
Playground build locations and ribbon cuttingcelebrations are planned for:
- Thursday, July 25 at Windiate Park. The celebration starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 27 at Bassett Park. The celebration starts at 12:30 p.m.
The Flint Kids Play Project is funded by the Flint Kids Fund of the Foundation for Flint, a Community Foundation of Greater Flint donor-advised fund, the United Way of Genesee County and Make an Impact Foundation.
