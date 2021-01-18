The state of Michigan is reporting nine new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday, Jan. 18.
Two of those outbreaks are in Sanilac County.
Deckerville Schools, located at 2633 Black River St., is reporting four new student and teacher cases in the pre-school-elementary grade level.
Marlette Schools, located at 6230 Euclide St., has four high school student cases.
To find the full list of new and ongoing school outbreaks, click here.
