Two men are in custody after fleeing police on foot from the scene of a speeding incident.
Police received a 911 call on Nov. 6 at 10:13 p.m. about a vehicle that was traveling on Nepessing street, that was traveling at excessive speeds and ignoring traffic lights. This lead officers from the City of Lapeer Police Department, State Police, and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies to search for the vehicle.
Investigators found a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Bowers Rd. Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop after emergency lights and sirens were activated, and sped up to between 100 and 120 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.
The vehicle turned north on Summers Rd. and drove off the road through a cornfield before returning to the road and driving west on Burnside Rd.
Police pursued the vehicle for 24 miles, before it left the road again and drove into a drainage ditch at around 10:41 p.m. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and started to run.
The passenger, 18-year-old Adam Kreiner from North Branch eventually complied with verbal commands from police during the foot pursuit and was taken into custody.
The driver, 20-year-old Bryan Sorby from North Branch continued to flee on foot and entered a pond before complying and returning to shore.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.
Sorby and Kreiner were both lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.
Sorby was charged with fleeing 3rd degree, assaulting or resisting a police officer, and operating while intoxicated. His bond was set at $10,000 and he remains incarcerated at the Lapeer County Jail.
Kreiner was charged with assaulting or resisting a police officer, and he was released upon posting his $1,000 bond.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.