Two Bath Township police officers were arrested after a bar fight in Grand Rapids, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said two off-duty officers were in Grand Rapids for training.
The off-duty officers went to Web Bar and eventually got into a fight with one of the employees, Wittkowski said.
Police said the officers were asked to leave the bar and refused. They said patrons became involved in the fight which eventually ended up outside.
The Grand Rapids Police were called. The two off-duty officers were arrested and charged with assault.
Alcohol was a factor in this fight, according to police.
