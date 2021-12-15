Two people have tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant in Genesee County.
One patient tested positive on Dec. 1 while the other tested positive on Dec. 2, according to the Genesee County Health Department.
The two individuals are adults between the ages of 18 and 64-years-old who were not hospitalized. The cases are related to domestic travel, the health department said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified the omicron variant as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 30. “Variants of concern” show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness or resistance to diagnostics, treatments or vaccines.
The omicron variant was first detected on Nov. 11 in South Africa and the first case was confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1. The first omicron variant case in Michigan was reported in Kent County on Dec. 9.
At this time, it’s unknown how easily the omicron variant spreads compared to the delta variant, the health department states. The CDC expects anyone with an omicron infection can spread it to others, even if they are vaccinated or do not show symptoms.
The health department is advising the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitalizations, and deaths is to be vaccinated. For a list of vaccination clinics in your area, click here.
