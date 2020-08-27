Two organizations teamed up to help veterans in need.
The pandemic has taken a toll on fundraisers by causing some to cancel. It has also prevented organizations like I Support the 1% Veterans Food Pantry from raising what they typically do.
“We usually have a food drive in another location. This year, due to COVID, it was canceled. It was one of our biggest food drives of the year,” said Judy Adams, with the food pantry.
To fill that gap, they teamed up with Compassionate Care for a food and hygiene produce drive to meet the needs of veterans.
“It was another opportunity for us to be able to give back and show appreciation to our heroes who are protecting our freedoms,” said Jody Wilk, co-owner of Compassionate Care.
The drive took place at Compassionate Care, but it helped the food pantry.
The two organizations are near and dear to active duty members’ hearts.
“They’ve probably got the biggest hearts out of anybody I know. They take care of, in a perspective, they take care of strangers they don’t even know, realistically. For people to have that kind of heart and do that kind of thing, to me, it means a lot,” Staff Sgt. Champagne Daniel said.
They are in need of monetary donations, hygiene items like razors, and protein-based canned goods like chili.
“Without this, there’s a lot of veterans out there to suffer and just not make it. So it’s nice to have that,” Adams said.
You can make a donation here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.