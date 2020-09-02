Michigan State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bay County.
According to MSP, Eastbound US-10 was closed between Mackinaw and Garfield while troopers investigate a fatal crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians.
Police say the two pedestrians were out of their vehicles when they were struck.
The roadway opened back up just after 9 p.m.
TV5 will update you when we learn more.
