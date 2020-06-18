A woman in her late 60s was found dead inside a home. She had fractured bones, had been neglected, had been in the same position for months and weighed 62 pounds. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
She was being cared for by her sister and a man her sister had asked for help.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the sister was getting money from the state to care for the woman.
Lori Rosebush has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. During her arraignment on June 19 a not guilty plea was entered for her, and no bond was issued.
Robert Stilwill was charged with first degree murder and first-degree elder abuse. A not guilty plea was also entered on his behalf, and no bond was issued. During his arraignment he said, “I’m just trying to wonder why, a frail old woman, blind and couldn’t take care of herself…” before he was cut off by the judge.
Leyton believes the two got overwhelmed and didn’t know how to care for Fisher.
He says if you need help taking care of senior citizens, to reach out to the Genesee County Office of Senior Services (810) 424-4478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.