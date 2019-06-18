A 26-year-old Caseville woman and 26-year-old Harbor Beach man were charged this week in connection with an assault and robbery in late April.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said Melissa Venturino and Damon R. Cash have been charged with felony robbery and lying to a police officer in an incident on April 24.
Hanson said Venturino reported finding a badly beaten man in his vehicle and said an unknown assailant “appeared out of nowhere and badly beat and robbed the victim.”
Initially it was concluded that Venturino and the victim, Andres M. Comacho, 64, of Caseville, were acquaintances meeting up to smoke marijuana.
Comacho was hospitalized for several days as a result of injuries sustained in the assault. He had also been robbed of some personal items, $2 in cash and prescription medications.
The sheriff’s office investigated and found inconsistencies in Venturino’s report that led deputies to search a home in Harbor Beach. Personal property and a cell phone seized there, along with other evidence, resulted in charges being filed with the prosecutor against Venturino.
Venturino’s alleged accomplice, Cash, who was already being held on unrelated charges, was also arraigned Tuesday.
Venturino has been released on a $5,000 cash bond, while Cash remains lodged on $50,000 cash bond.
