An emotional moment for a Mid-Michigan mom after two people were charged in connection to the fatal crash that claimed her son’s life.
“A big weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Jamie McSkulin. “It’s been an emotional five years.”
Martin McSkulin, 29, was on his way to help a friend when a drunk teenage driver barreled past a stop sign at 90 miles per hour, killing both Martin and the drunk driver.
“He was dead on impact,” Jamie said. “He was my youngest. He was his father’s namesake, my husband’s hunting buddy, engaged to be married.”
According to the police report, the 17-year-old driver had a blood-alcohol level of .08.
Martin’s mom Jamie has been fighting for years to get justice for her son. She contacted the Tuscola County’s prosecutor to charge the woman who purchased and supplied the alcohol to the underage driver that night.
“Since I couldn’t go after the young man that killed Marty, that was the other alternative. I wanted justice for my son. He was an innocent victim. They took a lot away from me that night,” Jamie said.
26-year old Audreanna Marie Johnson and 33-year-old Thomas Joseph Devine III were both arraigned earlier last week in connection to the crime.