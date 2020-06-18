A woman and a man have been charged with murder after the woman’s sister was found dead, with broken bones and weighing just over 60 pounds.
Flint Police were called to Bloor Avenue in Flint just after 1 a.m. on June 12.
Bonnie Fisher was found dead inside a home. She had fractured bones, had been neglected, had been in the same position for months and weighed 62 pounds. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Fisher, who was in her late 60s, was being cared for by her sister Laurie Lynn Rosebush and a man named Robert Hammond.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Rosebush was getting money from the state to care for her sister.
Rosebush has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.
Hammond was charged with first degree murder and first-degree elder abuse.
Leyton believes the two got overwhelmed and didn’t know how to care for Fisher.
He says if you need help taking care of senior citizens, to reach out to the Genesee County Office of Senior Services (810) 424-4478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.