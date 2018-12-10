At least two people were critically injured in a crash in Clare County.
Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Investigators said 45-year-old Thomas Cullen of Harrison was traveling on North Old State Avenue when he crashed into a Nissan north of West Temple Drive, in Greenwood Township.
The Nissan was reportedly stopped near the crest of a hill without any lights on.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as 52-year-old Christopher Parnofiello of Brooksville, Florida. The passenger was 52-year-old Donna Gartner of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Cullen told first responders he was not injured.
