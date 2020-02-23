Two people were hurt after a gun jammed, and accidently discharged.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Brady Road in Chapin Township at around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 23.
When deputies arrived they said they found two people with gunshot wounds. A 47-year-old man from Midland had a gunshot wound to his left hand. The second person was a 25-year-old woman from Saginaw. A third person, a 23-year-old man from Birch Run was also there but wasn’t hurt.
Investigators said the 47-year-old man was teaching the other 2 firearm safety at that location when the firearm the woman was using became jammed. The instructor went to clear the jam, and the firearm went off. The bullet hit the instructor in the left hand and fragmented, those fragments then hit the woman in the stomach.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.