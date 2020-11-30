Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash.
On Sunday, November 29, at approximately 5:50 p.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call regarding a one-vehicle traffic crash on Maple Valley Road near Stiles Road in Flynn Township.
A 30-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Maple Valley Road when the car left the roadway and entered the east ditch. The vehicle than jumped an embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.
A 9-year-old girl, who was a passenger, and 30-year old female driver, both residents of Hale, were transported by Marlette EMS to Marlette Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
According to the Sanilac County Sheriff's office, speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and the names of the two females are being withheld at this time pending an investigation. Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Brown City Fire Department and Flight Care.
