Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Birch Run Township.
It happened at the intersection of Birch Run Road and Dixie Highway late Monday night, Sept. 6.
A Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on Birch Run Road when a Buick LeSabre, heading north on Dixie Highway, ran through a red light and struck the Equinox, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Each vehicle had two occupants inside. One passenger from each vehicle was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment.
