Two people were injured in a shooting in Flint on Wednesday.

It happened at 8:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Parkway Avenue.

After police arrived to the scene, a woman was transported to Hurley Medical Center by EMS where she was listed in critical condition. The other victim, a man, was also taken to Hurley where he was listed in good condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Det. Ofc. Donny Scott at 810-237-6905 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

