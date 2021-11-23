Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.
On Monday, Nov. 22 at 5:50 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a two-vehicle crash in Lexington Township.
A 2013 Ford F-350 pick-up truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Lexington, stopped in the northbound lane of S. Lakeshore Road, near Walding Road, to wait for oncoming traffic to clear so he could turn onto Walding Road, according to the initial investigation.
While stopped, the pick-up truck was rear-ended by a northbound 2015 Volkswagen Passat, driven by an 81-year-old man from Harbor Beach, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck came to rest on the west shoulder of Lakeshore Road and the car came to rest in the northbound lane.
Both drivers were treated at the scene and later taken to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Deputies were assisted by Lexington Fire and Rescue as well as Croswell EMS.
