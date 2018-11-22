Two people were killed just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Clare County.
Sheriff's Office investigators say the car they were in went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, 20 year old Coty Smith of Farwell and passenger, 21 year old Jacob Mester of Midland, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened along M-115 near Littlefield Road in Surrey Township.
Police say the car went off the road and hit a large tree.
Speed is believed to be a factor.
