Two people are dead after their vehicle sunk in an Oakland County lake.
Oakland County Deputies, the Waterford Fire Dept., and the Marine Unit Dive Team were called to Terry Lake after a caller reported hearing a vehicle accelerate, become airborne, and land in the lake.
When crews arrived, they found the vehicle completely submerged in about 25 feet of water, at the bottom of the lake.
Two people were found inside and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The victims have only been identified as a 69-year-old Pontiac man and a 67-year-old woman also from Pontiac.
Autopsies have been scheduled, and the investigation continues.
