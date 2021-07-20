Two people were rescued after a catamaran flipped over in the water in Wild Fowl Bay. A severe thunderstorm was approaching at the time.
The Huron Central Dispatch received call from several people on shore about the incident Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on an airboat, as well as the Caseville Fire Dept.
The two occupants of the catamaran were wearing life jackets. After the storm passed, the victims were pulled out a mile offshore.
By 3:45 p.m. the victims were safely on board the Huron County sheriff’s airboat and were brought back to shore.
The victims, a 38-year-old man and 15-year-old woman from Farmington Hills refused medical treatment.
The catamaran was left adrift and will be picked up by a salvage company.
