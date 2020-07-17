At least two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after an unsanctioned prom event in Saginaw County.
The Saginaw County Health Department said it has discovered two confirmed COVID-19 cases from attendees at the non-school sanctioned prom that was held at the Swan Valley Banquet Hall on July 7.
"During our investigation of positive cases we have now discovered two individuals that attended the prom have since tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were not symptomatic at the event; however have since developed symptoms," the health department said in a press release on Friday, July 17.
The health department said these students may have been exposed at the prom or other events in the days surrounding.
The health department has contacted people who have been in close contact with the students and instructed them to quarantine at home for up to 14 days. Those people have also been instructed to get tested for the virus.
"We are encouraging all those in attendance at this event to be tested for COVID-19 and continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms until at least until July 21," the health department said.
Tawnya Simon, nursing director for the health department, said it is important to cooperate with the health department.
“Our staff are encountering an increase in younger persons not providing us truthful information. We are not here to get anyone in trouble. We are trying to do our job to identify community contact and limit any further spread of the disease," Simon said.
