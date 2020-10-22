Swan Valley Schools are reporting two positive COVID cases in remote learning students.
The district put out a note to parents informing them that a student at Swan Valley Middle School, and one at Swan Valley High School tested positive for COVID-19. Both students are 100 remote learners and have not been on school property, according to the district.
The Saginaw County Health Department will identify close contacts, and the district said if a parent isn’t contacted, their child wasn’t in close contact and doesn’t need to quarantine.
