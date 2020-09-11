Football practice will look different at Arthur Hill High School on Monday.
That’s the first day the team’s junior varsity program will join forces with Saginaw High’s team becoming the Saginaw United J-V team.
“They’ve got some monsters over there, we’ve got some monsters over here, so divided we struggle, together we stand tall,” said Greg People, Arthur Hill’s head coach.
Peoples told TV5 that low roster sizes led to the schools to join the JV programs.
Last season, neither the Hill or the High had enough players to field JV teams so underclassmen played on varsity leading to safety issues for both schools.
“A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the 17-year-old is going to have way more strength, way more power and way more attributes than a 14-year-old. It was stressful for me for the safety aspect.”
With the programs combining into one, new uniforms with the new logo will be unveiled during the season opener on Tuesday.
Sophomore Khalil Jones says he’s excited to be part of the new team.
“Saginaw High and Arthur Hill both have some hardworking guys, you know,” said Khalil Jones. “We all have talent. As long as we come together and work hard, we’ll be unstoppable. Go undefeated.”
Peoples says Saginaw High will bus its JV players to Arthur Hill everyday for combined practices.
He expects to have more than 20 players, which would be enough for an entire offense to square off against an entire defense everyday.
That’s something the schools haven’t had at the JV level in some time.
