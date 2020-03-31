Two Saginaw Police detectives have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Both detectives share a work area and were last exposed to one another on March 19," the police department said in a press release on March 31.
One of the detectives is experiencing mild symptoms, while the other is being treated for "very severe symptoms" at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, police said.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis Coverage
The detective with the more severe symptoms was transferred to UofM after receiving treatments at a local hospital.
"The two detectives had very limited contact with citizens before learning of their positive status. Due to HIPPA laws no other information regarding treatment can be disclosed. We ask for privacy as the treatment continues and appreciate prayers," police said.
A professional cleaning company has cleaned the patrol and affected vehicles since learning of the positive tests, police said.
“The sworn and civilian staff at the Police Department are taking this virus threat very seriously, and we are taking every precaution to keep our officers healthy so that we can properly serve the community during this unprecedented pandemic.” All department employees are being monitored,” Chief Bob Ruth said. “Supervisors are monitoring and all sworn and civilian staff at the department. “We’ve been very insistent that everyone follow the CDC mandates and protocols put in place, whether it’s PPE (personal protective equipment), social distancing or limiting the number of officers in one particular spot when possible, and everyone seems to be taking that very seriously.” We ask that all citizens respect and abide by the CDC guidelines and remain at least 6 feet away from our officers when possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.