The Shiawassee County Health Department has been notified of two exposure sites for COVID-19.
The department says an employee at King Kone and an employee at Café Sports have tested positive for the virus.
If you were at King Kone on July 13 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. or Café Sports on July 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., you are asked to monitor yourself for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Individuals present at these locations should also take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask when indoors in public, washing hands often and maintaining six feet from others.
If you have signs of COVID-19, speak with a healthcare provider.
