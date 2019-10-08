Protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court as the court heard arguments in cases that could have a major impact on LGBTQ rights.
The issue is whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex also covers gay and transgender workers.
"You can still be fired, you can still be refused service and if you try to buy rent a house you can still be discriminated in that way too," said Dale Weighill, member of the Equality Caucus of Genesee County.
Weighill believes no employer should be able to let an employee go because of their sexual orientation.
"My tax dollars pay for the road that goes to the door to that business, or the sidewalk that’s in front of it or the waterline that business uses to, I don’t know, use fountain pop or whatever,” he said. “Those are all public goods that everyone pays for."
Weighhill believes the only way an employer could fire anyone should be based off of the ability to do their job and nothing to do with who they date or marry.
"Behavior is one thing but, who you are as a person,” he said. “To me, if you’re doing a great job, or are a respectful customer is totally different."
Right now, the Supreme Court is considering three cases, debating whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing civil rights laws.
One of the cases involved a Detroit funeral home that let an employee go after they transitioned from male to female.
The attorney for the funeral home, John Bursch believes the law allows that and says the court shouldn't change it.
"The court should not be responsible for creating new words in the statute, where congress did not add them,” Bursch said. “Otherwise Americans and American businesses can never really rely on what the law says."
Bursch said making sexual orientation a protected class could negatively impact people.
"For clients, and women of overnight shelters, for women on sports teams,” he said. “It’s going to cause harm to millions of people. This is not a role that Supreme Court should be playing."
Weighill isn't sure what the future will hold but knows what he would like to see happen.
"My belief is they should serve everybody, they should hire everybody, and they should only refuse service or fire people if the person who wants a service or wants the job isn’t performing or is totally out of line," he said.
