Two suspects have been taken into custody after the death of a Flint Township man in March.
On July 20, investigators with the Flint Township Police Department took Jhalil Hakeem Price and Jalen Malik Price-Davis into custody for the March 29 shooting death of Deomontae Winton at Suncrest Apartments.
Price, a 22-year-old Flint man, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. Price-Davis, a 25-year-old Flint man, was arraigned on the same charges.
A third man, 23-year-old Lavonte Reshawn Knott, was also taken into custody for obstruction of justice, lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation, and harboring felons. Knott has also been arraigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.