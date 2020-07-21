GENERIC: Handcuffs

Two suspects have been arrested for a double stabbing that happened in Bay City in the early morning hours of July 20.

Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were called to the 600 block of E. Midland Street about 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found two victims - a 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man - suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Police recovered some evidence and arrested two suspects, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old, police said.

Both suspects are from Bay City.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the detective bureau at 989-894-0161.

