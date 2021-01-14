Two suspects were arrested after a home invasion in Lapeer County on Tuesday.
It happened about 1:22 p.m. at a home on Gray Road in Lapeer.
The 59-year-old female homeowner returned home to find a man inside the residence, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man then left the residence and walked along Gray Road. He was picked up by a black pickup truck driven by a woman before deputies could arrive, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle attempted to turn left onto a different road but went off the roadway.
The male suspect exited the vehicle and told the deputies he had a weapon and wanted to die, the sheriff’s office said, adding he repeatedly reached into his clothing in a fashion to create concern a weapon was involved.
Deputies were able to negotiate a peaceful resolution, but the male suspect then attempted to flee on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
He was taken into custody without incident after a brief foot pursuit.
Deputies recovered a knife they said was associated with the male suspect.
The male suspect and the driver of the vehicle were arrested. They have been identified as 35-year-old Nathan Sackey, of Holly, and 31-year-old Jaclyn King, of Warren.
Sackey has been charged with first-degree home invasion, and assaulting and resisting a police officer.
King has been charged with third-degree fleeing police.
