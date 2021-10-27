Two suspects were sentenced this week following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

35-year-old Michael Foster from Mount Morris and 39-year-old Jennifer Beckman from Vassar Township were both sentenced to 13 to 35 years in prison for child sex crimes. Swanson said GHOST has been working on since April 2019.

At that time, GHOST set up a sting operation soliciting sex with underage minors, which led to the arrest of six people, including Foster.

Foster confessed to this initial charge, after which a phone forensics expert analyzed his phone and found evidence of additional crimes.

A forensic analysis of his phone found communication between Foster and Beckman, which showed Beckman allowing Foster to have sex with her six-year-old child.

Foster also had images on his phone of him having sex with his own child, who was six months old at the time.

“Because of a GHOST operation, we were able to discover two people that took advantage of a child, their own child, and we were able to hold them accountable,” Swanson said. “Both plead, straight up, to charges based on our investigation.”

Since the initial operation, Swanson said GHOST has done 50 more operations which have led to the arrest of 137 people.

“I want you to know we are continuing our work and our effort to ending human trafficking,” said Swanson. “When you have conversations and you teach exactly what those red flags are, it helps our job. We want to be proactive before we are reactive. That’s the key.”