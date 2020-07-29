Two suspects have been charged after a deadly shooting in Flint Township over the weekend.
It happened about 4 a.m. at the Mega Classic Diner on Sunday, July 26.
One person was killed and three others were injured after the shooting, police said.
The deceased victim has been identified as 26-year-old Roshawn Antionez Terrell, of Flint.
Taj Andrico Jackson II, 25, of Flint, has been charged with open murder, four counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dequan Arrimus Sisson, 30, of Mt. Morris, has been charged with careless discharge of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.