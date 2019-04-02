Prosecutors said two of three men accused of beating an elderly Saginaw woman have plead no contest to charges against them.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Derrick Bowman and Cavareon Haywood plead no contest Tuesday morning to charges including assault with intent to murder, and conspiracy-first-degree home invasion.
A third suspect, Aqua Collins, is still awaiting a separate trial.
The charges stem from a break-in and assault that happened in April 2018.
Officers said the men broke into the woman’s home and beat her.
Bowman and Haywood are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A sentencing date is unclear at this time.
