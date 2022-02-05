Two suspects are in custody following a police chase by Saginaw Township Police officers.
At 11:37 p.m. on Friday, a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle as it entered the northbound entrance ramp to I-675 from Tittabawassee Road. The vehicle was followed by two Saginaw Township police cars with emergency lights and sirens activated.
The vehicle did not stop and continued north on I-675 until coming to the entrance ramp to southbound I-75. The vehicle continued and went over the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Near the entrance ramp leading on to I-75 from M-13, the vehicle made an abrupt stop and made a U-turn in front of the pursuing police cars. TO avoid a side impact with the vehicle, one of the police cars turned into the concrete median barrier and crashed.
The suspect vehicle started going the wrong way on the entrance ramp towards M13, where the two suspects fled from the vehicle.
They were later taken into custody with help from other police agencies and MSP air support.
The two suspects, a male driver and a woman passenger, were lodged at the county jail.
The Saginaw Township Police Officer involved in the crash has minor injuries, and received medical treatment at a local hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
