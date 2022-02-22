Two out of four of the suspects charged in the deadly shooting of a Flint Family Dollar security guard are heading to trial.
The trial for Ramonyea Bishop and Larry Teague is set for March 23 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Brian Pickell.
Ramonyea Bishop has been charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, felony firearms and carrying concealed weapons. Larry Teague and Sharmel Teague, another one of the suspects, have both been charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, and felony firearms. Brya Bishop, the fourth suspect, faces one count each of tampering with evidence, lying to an officer, and accessory after the fact.
The four suspects have been charged for the deadly shooting of Calvin Munerlyn. Police said Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague because he asked her daughter to leave the Family Dollar store for not wearing a mask.
Prosecutors said that’s when Sharmel Teague spit on Munerlyn and got in some kind of altercation with him.
Sharmel Teague and her daughter picked up the husband and son to seek revenge, leading to Ramonyea Bishop coming back to the store and killing Munerlyn, according to police.
Sharmel Teague has a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. Brya Bishop was last in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 14. Her next court date has not been scheduled.
