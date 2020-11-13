Two suspects in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.
Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar are scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Jackson County District Court at 2:30 p.m.
They are two of several men facing charges in connection with the alleged plot.
Bellar, 21, is from Milford. Morrison, 42, is a former Marine, the Corps said.
They’re two of 13 people charged in the plot which allegedly included plans to kidnap the Governor and other government officials and attack the Capitol building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.