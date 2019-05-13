Two of the 3 defendants charged in the brutal beating of a 93-year-old woman in Saginaw during a home invasion last year have learned their fates.
Derrick Bowman has been sentenced to 15-30 years in prison, with 359 days credit, Cavareon Haywood received 11 years and three months to 25 years, with 370 days credit.
They faced Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday.
The third defendant, Aquarrien Collins is scheduled to go to trial on June,18th.
The prison terms stem from a home invasion on Acacia Street early on the morning of April 30th, 2018.
Bowman was 21 at the time, Collins was 17 and Haywood, 16.
Police say the elderly woman living there was severely beaten and suffered head injuries during the attack. Her name was withheld at the request of her family.
Bowman and Haywood pleaded "no contest" to first degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit the home invasion and assault with intent to murder last month.
Collins faces the same felonies along with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.
