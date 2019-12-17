Two teenagers who walked away from a non-secured placement facility have been found safe.
Tyler Riley-Gault, 13, and Tye Nelson, 16, both left on foot from the Isabella County placement, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office now says they have been found safe, but no further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.